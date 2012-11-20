Subscribe
Sara Dierck
Edgeless School: Design for Learning
Edgeless School: Design for Learning is an exhibition currently on view at the Center for Architecture.
Sara Dierck
City Modern Home Tours: Brooklyn
A rainy start to the Brooklyn Home Tour—the closing event of City Modern—didn't deter those who turned out for a peek into five...
Sara Dierck
'Design through the Ages' Kicks off City Modern
City Modern—Dwell and New York Magazine's collaborative week-long collection of talks, studio and home tours showcasing New York...
Sara Dierck
Hideaway Furniture by Folditure
The Leaf, a thin and lightweight chair designed by Folditure, will soon be joined by a table counterpart: the Cricket.
Sara Dierck
From Phone to Stone: Coastermatic
Instagram has created a vibrant social platform for sharing images and simply allowing millions of people to create photographs...
Sara Dierck
ICFF 2012 : Design Milk Presents
"Reinvention; Writing History in Aluminum" showcases a collaborative exhibition of New York's AM with Neal Feay Studio of Santa...
Sara Dierck