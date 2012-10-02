'Design through the Ages' Kicks off City Modern

Designer Ghislaine Vinas with her 1960s inspired selections. Graphic wallpaper by Flavor Paper.



How does one balance so many bright colors when they’re decorating a room? "I always say this: getting a white base—and I mean a really white base, not cream or beige—is really important for contemporary interiors," Vinas says. "In this case we have a really graphic black and white and it’s like painting really. You have to balance out the colors. It’s all about composition and getting the colors right."