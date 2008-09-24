Subscribe
s
Sam Jacob
London Design Festival: Packaging
Packaging seems to be something on young designers' minds—and one of the best products at the LDF dealing with this issue is by...
s
Sam Jacob
London Design Festival: Kanittha Mairaing
Goldsmiths' postgraduate design community have a show at The Boiler House, Old Truman Brewery, on Brick Lane as part of the...
s
Sam Jacob
London Design Festival: Straw Bale Seat
The Greenhaus is a design collective of British designers whose work revolves around concepts of sustainability.
s
Sam Jacob
London Design Festival: Twee Party
There seems to be a crockery revival—Tent has a whole host of young designers showing ceramic work of one kind or another.
s
Sam Jacob
London Design Festival: This Is Not a Detergent Bottle
More ceramics from Tent, in the form of everyday, disposable objects cast in porcelain.
s
Sam Jacob
London Design Festival: Pool Table
One of the most surprising things at Tent—one of the LDF shows—is the 'Lazy Chair' by Freshwest Design.
s
Sam Jacob