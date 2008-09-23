London Design Festival: Kanittha Mairaing

Thus the umbrella lamp stand requires you to open its shade in order to use it–which according to folklore means there will be a death in the house before the year is out. Equally, the mirror comes with a sweet little hammer set inside its ornate frame, and requires you to crack the mirror to complete its installation–another seven years bad luck.



Matching these cloying domestic myths to objects develops a quirky, comic-gothic feel–housewares for the Lemony Snicket generation.