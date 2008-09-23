London Design Festival: Straw Bale Seat
By Sam Jacob
The Greenhaus is a design collective of British designers whose work revolves around concepts of sustainability. Their standout product at the London Design Festival is Neil Barron's plastic-wrapped straw bale.

It not only allows you to live out a barnyard, back-to-nature fantasy, but also suggests something modern. Somehow, the application of unsustainable packaging design—individual apples in vacuum-formed cases for example—transforms the technique. It's a neat, clever hybrid that's both wipe-clean contemporary and farmyard raw.

