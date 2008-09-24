London Design Festival: Packaging

Packaging seems to be something on young designers' minds—and one of the best products at the LDF dealing with this issue is by Song Bong Kyu. His light uses packaging that doubles as the lampshade.

A sealed plastic bag holds mini-fluorescent lamps, wiring and a transformer, and printing on the plastic—the product name, instructions and so on—become decorative. The light becomes a display of its own components, sidestepping the issue of form through a rigor of economy.