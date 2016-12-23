Stories

Normann Copenhagen's Revamped Showroom and Flagship Store
Normann Copenhagen's new showroom can be described in many ways: bold, experimental, artistic, curated.
Talking Design: with Joan Rojeski Studio
The popular Sticky Notes were launched alongside our Daily Fiction collection.
News From ORGATEC 2016
Hallo aus Köln! Today, we open our stand at the Orgatec furniture fair in Cologne with new designs that complement our existing...
Introducing Daily Fiction
Great news to all design lovers! Normann Copenhagen and design agency Femmes Régionales have teamed up to launch a new collection...
Talking Design: with Marc Venot
It is our pleasure to announce that the Acrobat lamp, designed by Marc Venot, has been selected as a winner of the German Design...
What's Up With All The Wooden Figures?
With the growing popularity of small wooden figures, we couldn’t help but wonder... What is it with these wooden animals that...
