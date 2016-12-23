News From ORGATEC 2016

Among the new designs we are presenting to architects, press and professional buyers at Orgatec are our award-winning Form, Era and Just chairs. The Form chair now comes with a new swivel base and a stackable version, while extensions to our sophisticated Era collection create exclusive lounge areas. Take a look!

AMP GETS AMPLIFIED A show-stopping design has now been added to the Amp lighting collection by Danish designer Simon Legald. The idiom of the Amp table lamp and pendants has been continued in an impressive chandelier, worthy of any ballroom.



Just as the existing designs in the collection, the Amp chandelier is made from a refined combination of solid marble and light glass. The chandelier is built up around a central steel cylinder, from which small arms grow out to form a voluminous oval shape. Each arm is crowned by a miniature version of the Amp table lamp, which by virtue of repetition breathes life into a sculptural and dramatic lamp.

ERA WITH A TWIST

The prizewinning lounge collection Era gets a new twist – quite literally. The Era lounger is now introduced as a swivel chair, with a streamlined base in shiny aluminium. A matching footstool and side table with a granite table top have also been added to the collection, opening up for new opportunities to create exclusive lounge areas. The Era lounge collection combines modern production techniques with traditional furniture craftsmanship in a timeless and characterful design.



FLEXIBLE NEWS IN THE FORM SERIES A flawlessly cohesive design and visionary variations characterise the bestselling Form collection, which was introduced in 2014 and is being continually expanded. The two exciting new additions to Form have flexibility as their common denominator. At the Orgatec 2016 fair, you can experience Form for the first time, with a swivel or stacking base. The new swivel base in cool aluminium gives the Form chair a masculine and exclusive look as well as comfortable freedom of movement, making the chair eminently suitable for places like conference rooms and restaurants.

SO MUCH MORE THAN JUST A CHAIR The Just chair, designed by Iskos-Berlin is "just" a chair, yet a very special one. The award-winning chair collection has brought joy since 2013, and has now been accompanied by two new designs: a Just barstool and a new version of the chair with an oak base. Just is characterised by its subdued and harmonious idiom that makes the chair suitable for numerous environments and styles. Iskos- Berlin say: "Just is not born out of the desire to design a different chair. On the contrary, we wanted to use innovative moulding and assembly techniques to achieve an elegant and subtle result, full of hidden details. Good design does not necessarily have to make a lot of fuss - those who want to will see the details."

SOLID CONSTRUCTION Bridge is the name of a new table design by Danish designer, Simon Legald. Inspired by bridge constructions, he has created a simple yet elegant table that exudes resilience and strength. Functional details and considerable dimensions make Bridge the perfect choice for a conference table. Bridge is available in 2 widths and 4 lengths, the longest of which stretches all the way to 5.40 m. The table is also available with cable grommets and cable trays integrated below the table top.