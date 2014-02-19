Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
l
Liz Arnold
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
1
Collection
Followers
Following
Stories
Designer Spotlight: Souda Collective
Recent Parsons School of Design graduates Shaun Kasperbauer, Isaac Friedman-Heiman, and Luft Tanaka (from left) are the founding...
l
Liz Arnold
Designer Spotlight: Hiroko Takeda
Weaver and textile artist Hiroko Takeda keeps a studio on the ninth floor of an old industrial building in downtown Brooklyn,...
l
Liz Arnold