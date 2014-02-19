Stories

Designer Spotlight: Souda Collective
Recent Parsons School of Design graduates Shaun Kasperbauer, Isaac Friedman-Heiman, and Luft Tanaka (from left) are the founding...
Liz Arnold
Designer Spotlight: Hiroko Takeda
Weaver and textile artist Hiroko Takeda keeps a studio on the ninth floor of an old industrial building in downtown Brooklyn,...
