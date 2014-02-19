Designer Spotlight: Souda Collective

In June 2012, when Parsons School of Design graduates Isaac Friedman-Heiman, Shaun Kasperbauer, and Luft Tanaka got the keys to their shared studio space in the gritty Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick, they didn’t know they were unlocking the doors to their soon-to-be-merged effort, Souda. The main goal at the time, Friedman-Heiman says, "was to get sawdust out of our apartments." But, he continues, for the three product designers—who share an experimental approach to process as well as a drive to get a jump on things— "it became evident that it was in all of our best interests to work as a group." Months later, Souda—which means "Oh, yeah!" in Japanese—launched with a handful of objects like ceramic Kawa pendant lights and concrete Kreten tables (cast from leather molds and rubberized fabric, respectively), both of which were developed when the founders were still in school.