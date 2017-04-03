House Between Pillars by Camp Design Inc

View Photos
House Between Pillars is a minimal home created by Tokyo-based architects Camp Design inc.
This project was aimed at renewing the market value of the original structure through renovation. The original structure consisted of a series of pillars with equal distance between them. The architects decided to create and install fittings between the pillars that were custom-tailored to the module, allowing the eventual homeowners to create easily interchangeable partitions. In addition, movable furniture was also designed according to the module, and is an element to set with the fittings.
