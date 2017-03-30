BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen

View Photos
BC House is a minimal interior located in Leuven, Belgium, designed by Dieter Vander Velpen.
The dining table was custom cut with a solid Oak top on a black lasercut steel frame. The table complements perfectly with the beautiful Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner. Calacatta, Walnut, bronze and Nero Zimbabwe granite come together for the kitchen island. The showers are covered in Travertine to create a natural and ambient atmosphere.
