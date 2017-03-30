BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen

By Leibal / Published by Leibal
BC House is a minimal interior located in Leuven, Belgium, designed by Dieter Vander Velpen.

The dining table was custom cut with a solid Oak top on a black lasercut steel frame. The table complements perfectly with the beautiful Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner. Calacatta, Walnut, bronze and Nero Zimbabwe granite come together for the kitchen island. The showers are covered in Travertine to create a natural and ambient atmosphere.

BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 1 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 2 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 3 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 4 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 5 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 6 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 7 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 8 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 9 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 10 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 11 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 12 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 13 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 14 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 15 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 16 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 17 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 18 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 19 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 20 of 21 -
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen - Photo 21 of 21 -