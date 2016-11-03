This Week's 10 Best Houses

Via ArchDaily, photo by Paul Warchol

Steven Holl Architects' most recent residence is the result of a research project studying spatial conditions since 2014. The Ex of In House is 918 square feet of spatial experimentation. While the exterior appears simple, the interior is defined by a series of dramatic voids made from solid mahogany.



2. A Living Work of Art

Via Architizer, photo by BCHO Architects

BCHO Architects integrated an artist community into Seoul's mountainside. The shared residence aligns with the slope to make an easily inhabitable roof terrace.

3. Farm Life

Via Apartment Therapy, photo by Emily Billings



Located in Chelsea, Vermont, Longest Acres Farm is 120 acres of rural living. Sheep, pigs, chickens, and cows roam the home of Kate Maclean and Nick Zigelbaum. The couple left the San Francisco scene to make a life on the farm and raise their son. The newest addition is a timber-frame barn.

4. A Warehouse With Good Bones



This warehouse conversation by We Are Huntly, a Melbourne-based studio, updated an industrial frame to be an inviting home. An Anglepoise floor light and a Tufty-Too sofa by Patricia Urquiola fill up the spacious living room.



5. Colorful and Curated

Via Lonny, photo by Lesley Unruh for One Kings Lane



Intiearth founder Jenny Li's textile and accessory collections are equally as colorful as her Brooklyn home. Even in the kitchen, all-white surfaces pop with bright accents.



6. Meet the Neighbors

Via designboom, photo by Valentin Jeck



This 1893 townhouse in Zurich got an update when idA Architecture built six new apartments, an art gallery, and a basement motorcycle shop. The steel frame contains the balconies for the renovated apartments.

7. A Look Inside John Pawson's House

Via Dezeen, photo by John Spinks

Designer John Pawson took a moment this week to share new photographs of his two residences and home studio. Much like his projects, the spaces feature pristine white surfaces, wood finishes, and concrete details.





8. The Modern Victorian



Shop owner Orlando Mesiti and his partner Gregg Smith filled up their 1870s Victorian in St. Kilda, Victoria with antique finds, modern classics, and artwork. The couple furnished the dining room with a mix of vintage pieces and ceramics, including a lamp by Jielde.

9. Bask in This Greenpoint Apartment

Via Cup of Jo, photo by Alpha Smoot

Sculptor Stef Halmos and Land of Women founder Mckenzie Raley couldn't resist to add some green touches in between their modern furniture. The bookshelf, built by the previous owner, completes the living room displaying color-coded books.



10. Backyard Bliss

Via Contemporist