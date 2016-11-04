Alessi and Marcel Wanders Let The Circus Run Wild In Their Latest Collaboration

If there was anyone to match the high-octane energy of the circus, it's Marcel Wanders. In the Circus Collection produced by Alessi, Wanders injects the whimsy of clowns, acrobatic elephants, and the like into household accessories transforming dinner into a spectacle. The strict geometries of the jars, bowls, mugs, and containers are covered in candy-coated colors. Classic characters complete the collection. Wanders transforms a nutcracker into Marcello the Stongman while Gilberto the Jester is a playful interpretation on a corkscrew. Glossy metallic finishes and decorative motifs evoke the carnival's illuminating lights. So for anyone aching to host the greatest show on Earth, these festive objects are sure to surprise guests and capture their imaginations.

