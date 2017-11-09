A Wing-Roofed Home in Georgia Perches Among the Trees

When brainstorming a custom Atlanta home, residents James and Candy Sarvis expressed a desire to live in the treetops. Architect Staffan Svenson of Dencity answered with a 3,900-square-foot design with cantilevered glass sections that reach out for the mature oaks and pines in the outskirts of the Buckhead community. The winged roof, expansive glazing, and floating staircase to the second-story entrance suggest liftoff, a reference to James’s career with Delta Air Lines.

"So many houses seem like they’re completely still and heavy," says Dencity architect Staffan Svenson. Inspired by his client’s role in the airline industry, Svenson relished the chance to create a home that evokes motion and lightness.

Along with builder Cablik Enterprises, Svenson carried the theme of transparency throughout, with nearly uninterrupted views of the urban forest, ample access to the courtyard, and a see-through fireplace connecting the living and dining rooms. To create privacy amid the dramatic windows, he set the home back at the highest point on its sloping lot. Hidden pull-down shades protect the street-facing rooms at night.