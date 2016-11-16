Subscribe
Stories
This smart transforming table replaces 7 other pieces of furniture
Small space dwellers will appreciate this hardworking, space-saving table, desk, standing desk and coffee table in one.
Inhabitat
Enter the Biodesign Architecture Competition for a chance at $1000
The Biodesign Competition is an open call to designers and architects to create buildings that heal themselves and the natural...
Inhabitat
Score a $500 IKEA shopping spree in our back-to-school giveaway
We're giving away $500 to spend at...
Inhabitat