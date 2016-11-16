This smart transforming table replaces 7 other pieces of furniture

Furnishing a new space - even a small one - can be costly. That's why I'm so into pieces of furniture that do double, triple, or even septuple duty like the Flex table by NextDesk. The recently unveiled power-adjustable table can change heights in a matter of moments to convert from a desk to a standing desk, dining table, work surface, countertop or coffee table. See a video of the space- and money-saving Flex here at Inhabitat.