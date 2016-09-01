Enter the Biodesign Architecture Competition for a chance at $1000

If you're a designer or architect who is passionate about the future of building and advances in biology, bio-printing, and material engineering, your ideas could win you $1,000 and a chance to showcase your work in front of the prestigious X-Prize Foundation. Inhabitat.com is currently accepting entries into its Biodesign Architecture Competition, which challenges designers to conceptualize projects that integrate the natural world into the built environment. The deadline for this competition has been extended to September 6, so don't miss your opportunity to get your submission in and take home $1,000 in cash.