Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Tom Givone
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
4
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Porsche and Tom Givone Talk Design Integrity in a New Video
In the latest installment in their "Powered by Design" series, Porsche sits down with self-taught architectural designer Tom...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Porsche
A Mind-Bending Renovation Brings a Bold, Modern Addition to an Old Farmhouse
Self-taught designer Tom Givone continues his practice of updating 19th-century farmhouses with unexpected details and salvaged...
Dwell
Hope Floats
A self-taught designer embarks upon a solo mission to resuscitate a 19th-century homestead.
Kelsey Keith