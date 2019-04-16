A Mind-Bending Renovation Brings a Bold, Modern Addition to an Old Farmhouse
Dwell Magazine + Renovations

A Mind-Bending Renovation Brings a Bold, Modern Addition to an Old Farmhouse

Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell
Self-taught designer Tom Givone continues his practice of updating 19th-century farmhouses with unexpected details and salvaged materials with his latest creation—a torqued-volume addition to an 1850s family homestead in Pennsylvania.

Givone: Their only directives to me were open space and lots of light. The house was a lot like other similarly aged homes that had been updated over the years—the 70s called and wants its linoleum back. But I knew that the good stuff, like the original wide plank floors and hand-hewn beams, was lurking beneath all those layers. So the first design impetus was to bring the original house back. The second was to turn it on its ear.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.