Porsche and Tom Givone Talk Design Integrity in a New Video

Tom Givone's "love affair" with old buildings began as child, visiting Harlem with his grandfather and watching the august row houses roll by on the train. That childhood fascination with history is still visible in his work today. The self-taught architectural designer has renovated classic American typologies from farmhouses to brownstones, each with sensitivity to the homes' original quirks and characters. "I'm always trying to find a balance between old and new," Givone explains, an approach he expounds upon in Porsche's latest "Powered by Design" video.