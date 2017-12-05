Porsche and Tom Givone Talk Design Integrity in a New Video
View Photos

Porsche and Tom Givone Talk Design Integrity in a New Video

Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell
Presented by Porsche
In the latest installment in their "Powered by Design" series, Porsche sits down with self-taught architectural designer Tom Givone to find out how he resuscitates aged buildings in a way that respects their unique heritages.

Tom Givone's "love affair" with old buildings began as child, visiting Harlem with his grandfather and watching the august row houses roll by on the train. That childhood fascination with history is still visible in his work today. The self-taught architectural designer has renovated classic American typologies from farmhouses to brownstones, each with sensitivity to the homes' original quirks and characters. "I'm always trying to find a balance between old and new," Givone explains, an approach he expounds upon in Porsche's latest "Powered by Design" video.

Like Givone, Porsche brings a modern touch to enduring design principles. The new Cayenne E-Hybrid, a plug-in hybrid capable of being driven exclusively by an electric motor, benefits from over eight decades of Porsche engineering expertise.