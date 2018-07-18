Stories

14 Shipping Containers Were Upcycled For This Dallas Home
Matt and Barbara Mooney worked with Michael Gooden of M Gooden Design, a boutique design firm in Dallas, to build a home out of...
e
Esha Chhabra
A Professor Takes His Students Around the World to Build Modern Spiritual Monuments
A Washington, D.C.-based architecture professor takes his students to remote outposts to create modern structures steeped in...
e
Esha Chhabra
Can Neglected Urban Waterways Like the Los Angeles River Become Thriving Greenways?
With new natural features and recreation opportunities, rivers in city centers across America are getting a chance to shine again.
e
Esha Chhabra
Landscape Architect Kevin Shanley Wants to Reconnect Cities with Their Waterways
More than a half-century ago, Houston's flood-prone Buffalo Bayou was unceremoniously turned into a straight sluice to carry...
e
Esha Chhabra
North Carolina Home Renovated with a Swiss Aesthetic in Mind
A couple channel their Swiss roots in the American South.
e
Esha Chhabra