e
Esha Chhabra
Stories
14 Shipping Containers Were Upcycled For This Dallas Home
Matt and Barbara Mooney worked with Michael Gooden of M Gooden Design, a boutique design firm in Dallas, to build a home out of...
A Professor Takes His Students Around the World to Build Modern Spiritual Monuments
A Washington, D.C.-based architecture professor takes his students to remote outposts to create modern structures steeped in...
Can Neglected Urban Waterways Like the Los Angeles River Become Thriving Greenways?
With new natural features and recreation opportunities, rivers in city centers across America are getting a chance to shine again.
Landscape Architect Kevin Shanley Wants to Reconnect Cities with Their Waterways
More than a half-century ago, Houston's flood-prone Buffalo Bayou was unceremoniously turned into a straight sluice to carry...
North Carolina Home Renovated with a Swiss Aesthetic in Mind
A couple channel their Swiss roots in the American South.
