A Dull Stucco Home Becomes a Modern California Oasis
Located in the eclectic Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego, the Georgia St. Residence was originally an uninspired Spanish-style two-story home that "felt like something you’d see in a Western ghost town; a facade decoration with nothing behind it," architect Christian Rice says. Rice’s client desired something more contemporary, with bright, bold colors and a stronger connection to the outside spaces.
Taking inspiration from the repurposed shipping container trend and loft-style aesthetics, Rice and his team transformed the stucco box into an airy, modern home that fits perfectly into the neighborhood. An entryway reflecting pond, outdoor dining area, rooftop patios, and large backyard pool were also added to create a larger, more dynamic property. "I love the way we were able to take a really nondescript box and give it so much energy and life," Rice says.