A Bold Home Creatively Combines Curves and Modern Lines

The project was dubbed the Curved House because one of the main requests from the client was the integration of curved lines throughout the project. Outside, the most notable example of this is the exterior brick wall that emerges from the sharply linear ironwood walls in soft waves. The roof is also made of a curved Spanish tile punctuated by an extensive, angular solar array.

The goal was simple—to create a relaxing, secluded oasis for the family that would feel modern but also friendly and welcoming. Sustainability was also a main priority for the project; FSC-certified wood, locally sourced materials, energy efficient lights, a large solar array, and geothermal heating and cooling systems all ensure the house maintains a small environmental footprint. An abundance of windows throughout the home also help minimize energy costs. "The house has lots of glass throughout, and skylights where there’s not access to windows," architect Matthew Hufft explains. "So during the day—even a dark overcast day—you don’t have to turn on a single light to get anywhere in the house."

The scheme is a thoughtful orchestration of dark earthy colors, modern, straight lines and soft curves—the latter, one of the few design requests from the matriarch of the family. While the clients had input on many decisions throughout the process, the look of the rest of the indoor and outdoor spaces was devised entirely by Hufft. It was one of the first projects that the firm was called on to craft the majority of the furniture and other custom features—a challenge co-founder Jesse Hufft says was exciting new territory for the firm. "The clients wanted to move in with their clothing only, so we outfitted everything," she says. "It was really interesting to look at the whole project from a holistic standpoint." Items like the courtyard fire pit, dining room table, entry gate, entertainment center, and master bed are examples of their prowess in this endeavor.