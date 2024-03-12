This $53K Kitchen Renovation Is the Anti-HGTV Aesthetic
Vibrant colors and textures keep this small space in New York City feeling lively and inviting.
Text by
Photos by
When Masha Tsimring and Nicholas Hussong set out to renovate the kitchen in their Queens, New York, apartment, they encouraged architects Lane Rick and Can Vu Bui of the firm Office of Things to make it zanier. "I was really interested in it not being an HGTV-like home renovation," Nicholas says. But they were also aware of limitations. Rick says the team was guided by the question "How do you get the most you can from as little work as possible?"
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Diana Budds
A New York-based writer, Diana studied art history and environmental policy at UC Davis.
Published