An Angular Futuristic House in Georgia
By Diana Budds
The Decatur, Georgia, residence belonging to two book authors is an angular exercise in creating a dynamic structure.
"It has energy and does not feel heavy or is static," says architect Staffan Svenson of Atlanta-based firm Dencity Design. Inside, Svenson divided the house into seven levels and introduced a vibrant color palette and rich material program at the residents' request. The resulting modern live/work abode gives the owners a sense of adventure as they traverse the spaces.
