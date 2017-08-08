A Miami Renovation That Blends Concrete and Rich Wooden Interiors

Home to restauranteur and dog hotel owner Julio Isaza, the space epitomizes the low maintenance and breeziness of quintessential Floridian living. The original loft was about 90-percent gutted to make room for an approximately 3,400-square-foot place for entertainment, work and relaxation.

"Functionality, practicality and elegance are always on my mind. The ultimate goal is to create spatial harmony based on color, textures, et cetera," explains Carlos Casteñada of 2C Design. Featuring a carefully curated array of furniture, Casteñada’s design merges the practicality of industrial elements with the luxury of softer whitewashed touches.

