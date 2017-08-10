A Minimalist Mexican Retreat Uses an Array of Strategies to Beat the Heat

Common amongst many Mexican families, the weekend home—or casa de fin de semana—is traditionally designed as a kind of weekly refresh meant to spatially distance residents from the workplace. Mexico City-based firm AS/D Asociación de Diseño conceived this particular weekend home as four separate volumes that the homeowners would place themselves, making the design process not only simple but actively participatory for all stakeholders. Within an extremely hot, dry climate, this home successfully accommodates a couple—now in their seventies—and their children. The architects explain, "These main spaces of the house create an interior-exterior relationship where the interior is well connected to nature and its surroundings, creating its own spatial context."

