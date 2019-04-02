Swell is a minimalistic furniture collection with a playful, light-hearted feel designed by the Swedish designer Jonas Wagell. Modular sofas and armchairs are now available, open up for even more possibilities and combinations in interior design.

The Scandinavian simplicity of the design is accentuated by a stringent design without unnecessary details. In spite of this, Swell oozes with character and personality and its soft, curved shapes make it both inviting and provide a fantastic sitting comfort.The name Swell is a reference to rising bread with its full shape, consisting of a robust padded back and seat and two curvy armrests. The stitching on the back and the seats divides the sofas into sections and completes the feel.

Jonas Wagell says: "I've always been fascinated by minimalism, but I like to add a warm and personal touch to the products. I have taken the aesthetic and practical qualities that I prefer in furniture for the living room as a reference point, and in this way, Swell very much reflects my own personal taste and style".

Swell is available in a wide range of colours. The range makes it easy to find a sofa suitable for any decor by encompassing everything from neutral grey and brownish tones to deep and tranquil shades of blue and purple as well as energetic and bright yellow, green and red and a classic black.

Photo courtesy of Horne