This special fixture is designed to hold three Nelson Bubble Lamps® that are 19 inches in diameter or smaller. Use it to hang three different Bubble Lamp shapes for an eclectic look, or three identical shapes for an aesthetic that’s more streamlined. Distance between metal rod and walnut ball is 14.5 inches; depending on size of lamps you may need to vary heights for best fit. This product includes the Fixture Kit only; Bubble Lamps are sold separately. Made in U.S.A.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach