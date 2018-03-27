KitchenAid 24" Panel Ready Undercounter Refrigerator
$1,749
$1,574.10
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
Convenience comes standard with this beautiful Panel Ready Undercounter Refrigerator. It can be customized to the surrounding cabinets with custom panels and handles. The 4.9 cu ft. capacity gives it ample space for wine and other entertaining beverage needs. The illuminating LED interior lighting makes it easy to find items inside and the touch controls allow precise temperatures and settings.
Photo courtesy of Home Depot