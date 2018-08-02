The contrast in this design is not formed by the colours itself, but by its finish. A glossy transparent spot varnish is printed on the matte dial to create a so-called ton-sur-ton effect. Depending on the light, the index print is clearly visible, slightly visible or not even visible at all. Let light set the tone. This clock is equipped with a silent movement.Inspired by our great-great-ancestor Huygens to always improve something as simple yet complicated as a clock, we developed the complete silent Huygens clocks. All Huygens clocks are tested to meet our high quality standards. Equipped with a silent movement. Designed in the Netherlands. Made from recyclable quality materials.