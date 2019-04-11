Florence Knoll Bassett took a holistic view of interior space planning. As director of the Knoll Planning Unit in the 1950s, her "total design" approach embraced everything about a space – including the furniture. She modestly referred to her furniture designs as the "meat and potatoes" of an interior, yet to this day they hold the same iconic American appeal as that most basic and functional of meals. Her Lounge Collection (1954) has the simple, architectural lines and unparalleled construction of all modern classics. This Sofa is manufactured by Knoll® according to the original and exacting specifications of the designer.

Photo Courtesy of DWR