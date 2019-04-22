Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Knoll, Inc.
Follow
Latest
25
Stories
52
Products
7
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
10 Classic Midcentury Pieces That Will Never Go Out of Style
These timeless, iconic midcentury furnishings will elevate the look of any space—and they’ll earn you brownie points from anyone...
Samantha Ramirez
Modernist Master Florence Knoll Dies at 101
Florence Knoll Bassett, whose interior “architecture” and iconic furniture designs set the standard for the midcentury modern...
j
Jennifer Pattison Tuohy
Introducing New Designs Inspired by a Century of Florence Knoll
Introducing new products inspired by the Florence Knoll...
Knoll, Inc.
Introducing the Hairpin™ Stacking Table
Florence Knoll's popular wire base design makes a comeback after fifty...
Knoll, Inc.
Morocco Modern
Rediscovering the elusive Tangier abode of former Knoll President Yves...
Knoll, Inc.
In Conversation: Dorothy Cosonas on the Odyssey Collection
The KnollTextiles Creative Director shares the influences behind her latest...
Knoll, Inc.