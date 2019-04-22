Stories

See All
10 Classic Midcentury Pieces That Will Never Go Out of Style
These timeless, iconic midcentury furnishings will elevate the look of any space—and they’ll earn you brownie points from anyone...
Samantha Ramirez
Modernist Master Florence Knoll Dies at 101
Florence Knoll Bassett, whose interior “architecture” and iconic furniture designs set the standard for the midcentury modern...
j
Jennifer Pattison Tuohy
Introducing New Designs Inspired by a Century of Florence Knoll
Introducing new products inspired by the Florence Knoll...
Knoll, Inc.
Introducing the Hairpin™ Stacking Table
Florence Knoll's popular wire base design makes a comeback after fifty...
Knoll, Inc.
Morocco Modern
Rediscovering the elusive Tangier abode of former Knoll President Yves...
Knoll, Inc.
In Conversation: Dorothy Cosonas on the Odyssey Collection
The KnollTextiles Creative Director shares the influences behind her latest...
Knoll, Inc.