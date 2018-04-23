The Newest Electrolux Built-In Dishwasher with IQ-Touch Controls comes with sleek European styling and is packed with innovative features. ENERGY STAR Qualified means at least 41% less energy is used. An innovative Satellite Spray Arm gives you 400% more water coverage. With our Luxury-Glide technology, upper and lower racks are so smooth they extend effortlessly. Up to ten wash cycles and 5 wash options, including Auto Wash, Heavy, Normal, Quick, Delicate, Eco Wash, Stemware, and Rinse Only.

Photo courtesy of Home Depot