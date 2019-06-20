Ray Eames drew on her training as a sculptor to design a new kind of occasional piece for the lobby of the Time-Life Building in New York City. Eames Walnut Stools became her favorite seats and were liberally scattered about the Charles and Ray Eames home in Pacific Palisades. Made of solid walnut, these 15-inch-high stools can be used anywhere and are beautifully versatile. Besides being places to sit, they also serve as low tables, display surfaces, or simply objects to be admired. Select from three distinctively sculpted profiles.

Photo Courtesy of Herman Miller