The inspiration for the Eames Sofa Compact (1954) derived from a built-in sofa Charles and Ray Eames designed in the late 1940s for their home in Pacific Palisades, California. They liked that sofa so much they decided to develop a freestanding version built on an airy pedestal of chromed-steel legs. With modern lines and a trim profile, this sofa not only fits comfortably in small spaces but also holds its own in large rooms, making it a versatile choice for home or office with ample seating for three people. Its plush foam cushions are supported by resilient webbing that provides firm but flexible all-around comfort on par with the best of traditional sofas. This original is an authentic Eames product by Herman Miller. Made in U.S.A.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach