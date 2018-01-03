Enjoy premium quality cellular fabric with the DiamondCell Honeycomb line from Bali. These DiamondCell Light-Filtering Cellular Shades allow soft light into your room while maintaining your privacy. Cellular shades provide year-round insulation for your home—choose double cell fabric configurations available to stop even more cold/hot air at the window. Browse a number of popular colors for your window treatments; all hardware is color-coordinated to give your window a truly custom look.