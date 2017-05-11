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All Photos/outdoor/siding material : wood

Outdoor Wood Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

When Oslo-based architect Marianne Borge was approached in 2004 by a client who wanted an actual cabin rather than a second home, she was instantly inspired by the challenge of working on a smaller scale. The home, called Woody35, has a distinct shape that makes it stand out from its surroundings despite the modest size of the building.
Desai Chia Architecture harvested plagued ash trees from the client’s property and used them for interior millwork, flooring, and trim. Working in collaboration with local architect of record Ray Kendra of Environment Architects and Delta Millworks of Texas, the firm clad the dwelling’s exterior in cedar that was intentionally burned to protect it from fire, insects, and age. The process is called shou sugi ban. - Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Experience cabin life to the fullest in this minimalist structure that's tucked in the mountains of Northern Sweden. The Loft House is the first of four cabins commissioned by the Bergaliv Landscape Hotel in the Åsberget mountains of Northern Sweden. Designed by architect Hanna Michelson, its stripped-down silhouette and corresponding interior embodies the ultimate retreat in nature. At a total height of 33 feet, the cabin sits atop a timber framework foundation on the hillside, so as not to disturb its surroundings. According to the architect, that framework then
Cassidy used the pool as an anchor for an overarching backyard master plan that pulled the parts together.
In the winter, the polished concrete floor, which faces a large south-facing opening, accumulates heat from the sun during the day and keeps this heat indoors at night.
Cedar planks on the exterior walls are dyed black, and on the indoor walls, these cedar planks are dyed white.
The oculus deck serves as an oversized sun dial
Southeast corner from beach
The house nestled in the forest
In the back, ferns and other shade-friendly plants thrive beneath the home’s deep overhangs.
Entry Stair to Front Door
The house that architects Brian Johnsen and Sebastian Schmaling designed for Chele Isaac and John Neis appears to pop up from Wisconsin’s “driftless area,” an effect that is enhanced by a sedum roof that changes color with the seasons.
Constructing a largely timber house in a bush fire-prone landscape wasn’t easy. “We had to negotiate with the council and building surveyor,” Crump explains. To solve the challenge, the architect designed an outer, protective skin for the home that’s clad with metal; it pushes beyond the building envelope to provide covering for outdoor living spaces. The inset walls are lined with local shiplap Celery Top Pine.
The home's modern exterior features glass, wood, and concrete.