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All Photos/outdoor/siding material : wood/pools, tubs, showers : large

Outdoor Wood Siding Material Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Cassidy used the pool as an anchor for an overarching backyard master plan that pulled the parts together.
The home's modern exterior features glass, wood, and concrete.