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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : concrete/pools, tubs, showers : shower

Outdoor Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

An outdoor shower built into the stone is located at the rear of the tiny house.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
An outdoor poolside shower and toilet.
Outdoor shower