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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : concrete/patio, porch, deck : tile

Outdoor Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Moveable walls of glass create a seamless blend of indoor-outdoor living.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
The firm continued the concrete flooring outside, as well as the green tile on the built-in planter.
Although the orientation of the site was not ideal as the extension faces south, the strategic location of the addition and high-level kitchen window draws sunlight deep into the space in winter, while the deep window reveals restricts sunlight penetration in the summer months.
Originally designed in 1957 by SOM partner Roy O. Allen, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Briarcliff Manor has been meticulously restored, while many of its original midcentury design details have been preserved and even emphasized. In fact, much of the design is reminiscent of the work of midcentury luminaries like Ludwig Mies van Der Rohe and Philip Johnson.
In the snug rear lounge, the banquettes are fitted with upholstery made by local artisans.
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors from panorama! encourage light and air into the interiors.
The atrium and adjacent skylights fill the home with light and fresh air.
The atrium as it connects to the rest of the house.
This 3,200-square-foot structure was assembled with a prefabricated foundation, concrete panel siding, and efficient built-ins, minimizing construction debris and toxins—such as concrete foundation tar—on the site.
Cuffhome paired up with friend and artist, Bradley Duncan. "He has a way with making moments using outdoor containers and plants," they say.
Much of the new building and interiors was constructed using natural material: cedar walls and ceiling linings, solid American oak joinery and floorboards, off-form concrete countertops and backsplashes, limestone and bluestone paving, and charred (Yakigugi) silvertop ash cladding.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
The property includes a saltwater swimming pool with a bamboo-shaded sun deck.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Summerly, which overlooks the Williamsburg neighborhood, is a favored hangout for hotel guests and locals alike.
The open voids in the home give the property its beautiful, breezy character.
The newly opened rooftop terrace features a fragrant garden that was created by Alejandra Coll. The ingredients grown here will be used at the restaurants and bars in the hotel.
Casa Lama in Mallorca, Spain