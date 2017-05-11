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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : concrete/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
The rooftop terrace includes a small glazed altar built in honor of the client’s late mother. The tree canopy will fill out over time to create more shade and give the effect of a “miniature park on the roof,” say the architects.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
"Since I am local, I know the island very well," says Bellonias. "I was looking for years in case there was a property for sale in the particular area, below the monastery, which in my view is the best spot to enjoy the view of the caldera cliffs and the volcano. And finally after years of searching, I found it! I love it because it’s a place where you can experience the magic of Santorini, yet avoid the crowds."
"The house's two main façades express both shelter and exposure. On the north, clear expanses of glass reveal ocean and coastline views; long strips of translucent channel glass dapple the light, playing on the sea's shimmering surface. The south façade, clad in copper, which wraps over the roof, is mostly enclosed, offering a retreat from the forces of nature. Roof overhangs on the east and west protect the windows and the front door from the harshness of sun and wind,
The roof terrace offers a refreshing view of the ocean. "It's important for us to consider how to place architectural elements based on the topography and orientation, and how they’re going to face the sunset, the sunrise, and interact with the wind blowing over the land," says Elizarraras.
The 400-square-foot outdoor space, a rarity in New York City, was designed to feel like a California oasis. "It's the perfect spot to kick back and entertain," Becky says.
Nye custom-designed the outdoor dining table with fabrication by Matthew Philip Williams, and it's surrounded by chairs from Menu.
CVC House by Estudio MMX -
An open-air patio is nestled between the facade and the home's windows on the second story.
The rooftop holds an additional outdoor lounge area.
Take in panoramas of the city right from bed.
A stunning sunset on the terrace.
The rooftop deck has beautiful views of the water.
Kay’s timeless, Scandinavian-style teak frame gives a nod to the classic French cane wicker—making it at home in both traditional and contemporary settings.
Comfortable and welcoming, the Kay collection features a two-seater sofa, an armchair and an ottoman.
Provenance is a priority and all of the wood used by Gloster can be traced back to its place of origin.
A large porch projects out from the main building.
An aerial view of the rooftop deck.
The rooftop deck is a great place for alfresco dining in the summer.
The rooftop deck looks out to city views.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Pulltab’s ingenious skylit lightwells visible from the terrace Marcovitz and Geiger requested for the newly built-out second-floor roof terrace. The outdoor table is vintage Paul McCobb.
The family often spends evenings in front of the fire pit on the outdoor patio on the second floor.
The roof terrace offers an outdoor lounge space, as well as views into the Seattle hills.
The rooftop lounge overlooks the town square, cathedral, and Sierra Laguna Mountains, and is often used for unplugged concerts. The site's zoning allows for two additional floors, making future development of residential apartments or penthouses possible.
A cutaway in the standing-seam zinc roof creates an outdoor area for the guest suite. The chairs are from Teak Warehouse.
Michael Doherty Construction completed the 5,900-square-foot house in 2017. Along with landscape designer Delphine Huetz, architects Luke Ogrydziak and Zoë Prillinger envisioned a series of giant earthen berms for the yard. A cluster of deer grass, tall switch grass, blue grama grass, and heatwave hyssop grows near the garage.
Mint's elevated location offers stellar sunset viewing.
Lung Hagem Arkitekter said: "The roof is executed in 270mm thick reinforced concrete with 20mm VIP insulation underneath. The concrete itself is water resistant, thus no additional roofing materials are required. As a result, the roof is a smooth white surface creating a dialogue with the rocky landscape, and giving the cabin its distinctive character."
The house sits at an elevated position, offering great views of the city.
Existing trees poke through the large patio.
The newly opened rooftop terrace features a fragrant garden that was created by Alejandra Coll. The ingredients grown here will be used at the restaurants and bars in the hotel.
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The first floor with bedrooms overlooking rooftop gardens.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
Roof extension with garden
The roof deck is a place for entertaining, and offers scenic hillside views. During the design process, the team was challenged with preserving these views while adhering to the required 3.5-foot railing height mandated by building code, a height that would block all views while seated. As a solution, the team came up with open metal railings that would maintain safety while preserving the view.