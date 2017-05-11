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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : concrete/locations : front yard

Outdoor Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
Their daughters, Annapurna, left, and Siddartha, play with their dog, Anouck, beneath the kangaroo paws in the entry garden courtyard.
Looking toward the entrance from the residential wing of the house, which is built "like a bridge
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
Residents Jorge Browne with his daughter in the communal courtyard that runs along the front of the structure.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
Initially, the idea was to seed the planter below the oculus with native grasses and shrubs, adding to the dwelling’s connection to the landscape. “Instead, the owners came up with a brilliant idea of placing a stone cairn there that will grow over time by inviting visitors to add a stone with each visit,” explains architect Hunter Gundersen. “Again, the owner wanted this special place to be all about time and connection.”
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
Fox’s home design encompasses 2637 square feet across four levels, and includes a garage, an independent unit for guests, and two floors for her family of four.
An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
At night, recessed lights trace the structure along the overhang while the pool glows in the moonlight.
With views of the San Jacinto Mountains, the half-acre lot serves as an idyllic setting for entertaining and relaxing. In addition to the pool, the fenced-in area also includes an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and detached guest house.
Outside, Arizona sandstone runs along the facade. Deep overhangs and simple details define the midcentury character, all of which have been restored.
In Sunnyvale, California, architect Ryan Leidner cracked open a 1962 Eichler with a crisp remodel flush with foliage. He replaced the home’s vertical plywood facade with one-inch strips of American red cedar set at two depths. The rhythmic slats conceal a garage door that swings open on a hidden hinge. At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside. Homeowners Isabelle Olsson and Matthaeus Krenn stand out front.
The large social space at the center of the home opens out to views of the surrounding trees and the pool.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
Front Elevation
Recently retired and ready to downsize, Paul and Melonie Brophy found a lot in Palo Alto that gave them the chance to start fresh. Their glass, concrete, and wood house, designed by Feldman Architecture, seems to float above a landscape by Bernard Trainor. Of the board-formed concrete wall, architect Taisuke Ikegami says, "It connects the building to the ground plane while allowing the house to be a landscape element."
Visitors experience the beauty of the courtyard upon entry as they step atop large pavers leading up to the wood deck.
Although the orientation of the site was not ideal as the extension faces south, the strategic location of the addition and high-level kitchen window draws sunlight deep into the space in winter, while the deep window reveals restricts sunlight penetration in the summer months.
Multiple water features had been added to the property over the years, including a tiered fountain near the driveway that Steve and Jessy discarded. Later, Steve unearthed an original reflecting pool that had been covered up some 50 years earlier. The new owners were charmed by the little rectangular pond and choose to have it repaired with a new spout and tiles. “The funny thing is we spent all this time and effort to get rid of the fountain only to discover an original fountain buried by the entryway,” says Steve, who works as a realtor.
From the driveway, stepping stones lead across a wading pool to the home's main entrance. An island patio rests as a centerpiece beneath the pergola.
The recently renovated home features period-appropriate lighting fixtures that help tie the building to its midcentury roots. The wall sconce seen to the left is an original fixture.
The rock garden landscaping continues from the carport into the front courtyard.
Owner and architect Jurjen van Hulzen—of the Nieuw and Ibiza Interiors—designed the floor plan of Ibiza Campo Loft, which features a big open space on the south side of the building. This main space is connected to a private terrace with views over the valley.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
The Olmos Park Residence sits in an established neighborhood in San Antonio. Heavy limestone walls screen neighbors on both sides, while the fourth side opens up to a verdant flood basin.
main access.
The front entrance to Lion International Kindergarten, heightened by the presence of a climbing wall.
The steel-and-glulam support system forms the covered corridor of the loggia.
The exterior of the home features corrugated metal, wood siding, and weathered steel panels. A V-shaped column helps hold up the front porch.
Entry court with central water feature, and light and shadow play
Entry court with central water feature
The roof is sheathed in asphalt shingles and is complemented by charred timber siding.
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