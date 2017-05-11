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All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/patio, porch, deck : wood

Outdoor Front Yard Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Surrounded by oak trees and lush grasslands, Field Cabin features a steeply pitched roof and an expansive glass door and decking on the front facade.
Situated on a gentle slope, the tiny home features a gable roof, a rectangular silhouette, and an expansive wood deck that extends from the front facade.
At the entrance, Bruce is joined by his son, Sozé, and dog, Izzy. The 1940s shingled cottage was renovated by architectural designer Randall Recinos, designer Brian Paquette, and contractor Dylan Conrad.
Turning a shipping container into a home is rarely as simple as it sounds, but design studio LOT-EK set out to prove that these vessels could become the raw material for an efficient prefab construction process with a house in upstate New York. Victoria Masters, Dave Sutton, and their daughter, Bowie, live in the six merged containers.
Looking toward the entrance from the residential wing of the house, which is built "like a bridge
Darkwood Residence resides in a biophilic paradise for Matt and Eloise Collins, enabling their children Trixie, Raf, and Roscoe to endlessly explore and adventure within the pristine native bush. The eco-friendly design-build allows the family of five high-quality low-maintenance surroundings the year-round. The Arcadian wonderland now realized proved consequential, Eloise Collins, "The process taught us resilience and the ability to push past our comfort zone. We also learned the true value of family and friends and the support systems we were lucky enough to have around us."
The couple purchased the home with the intent to rent it out on Airbnb on the weekends, but have spent the past year living there during the pandemic.
The trees are planted in a staggered pattern inspired by the sheet music for John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme.”
fan palm
entrance
The garden path, lined with potted citrus and towering eucalyptus trees, leads from the carport to the deck and front door.
The new blackbutt timber deck is designed for entertaining, al fresco dining, and enjoying views of the garden and surrounding bushland. It features a large dining table, a hanging egg chair, and a barbecue.
The new blackbutt timber deck has been designed for entertaining, al fresco dining, and enjoying views of the garden and surrounding bushland. It features a large dining table, a hanging egg chair, and a barbecue.
The street front, on the south side of the property, is directly across from a busy intersection. “This problem resulted in the gable trellis balcony, one of our favorite design features,” reveals architect Nicholas Fiore. “The balcony serves three functions: as a headlight filter, as a subtle nighttime beacon when lit from within, and as a nod to a favorite Mapleton Hill historic detail—gable woodwork filigree, which is seen throughout the neighborhood.”
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
Sheltered, second-floor balconies overlook the water, connecting the home’s occupants to the lake beyond.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
A deck connects the container home to the outdoors.
A pair of David Sutherland chairs sit beside an iron table by Arteriors.
The Bogarts’ front porch is flanked by a green wall and decorated with raised planters from Restoration Hardware.
A Texas mountain laurel and an oak leaf hydrangea catch the sun on a corner of the front porch. The wind chime was purchased on the couple’s honeymoon in Big Sur.
The Bogarts’ home on Lakemont Drive welcomes with its front porch, featuring mixed materials like natural wood, zinc, and brick.
"We wanted the pavilion to be freestanding and to have minimal columns, so using CLT, which can span a long distance without support, made sense,” explains resident Anyeley Hallová.
Of the home’s rustic feel, Ben (here with the family dog, Hawkeye) says, “I grew up in Maine, and I wanted the cabin to feel like a camp.”
Another one of Panorama Glass Lodge Iceland’s stargazing cabins is just a quick 30-minute drive from Reykjavík at Hvalfjörður (Whale Fjord). The glass-encased vacation rental includes a hot tub, so you can take your stargazing outside.
Residents Amy and Greg built a removable, modular deck on the front facade using reclaimed wood from shipping pallets. A counter with a serving window opens to the kitchen and creates a bar area.
The timber deck is split over two levels—a ground level, which is built around existing trees, and another at the same level as the living space.
"The woman who bought the tiny home has it on an incredible forested block with views over a valley," Adam says. "She bought it after her husband passed away. I know she absolutely loves it, and I think it gave her a new beginning. That's really rewarding for us."
The relationship between the house and the circular grass lawn is key to the way the home sits in the landscape. Architect Belinda George gave much consideration to the way the steps lead up to the deck.
The home features more covered deck space than interior living space, evoking a feeling of living in the landscape.
The home is situated on a steep site and is accessed from a cedar stair that leads to a wraparound deck on the east side of the house. The construction all follows the shape of the cliff. “The vision was to hold to the expansive and unobstructed feeling of the land,” says the owner. “If I were to build something else, I would consider finding a flatter space or building near a field. Sometimes it’s just nice to walk on a flat surface.”
The secondary living space in the service wing completely opens up to the enclosed timber deck through sliding glass doors.
The outdoor fireplace is one of the defining features of the home.
The approximately 60-square-foot front porch is the common denominator in all of the Community First! Village micro homes and is one of the main factors that has created such a strong sense of community there.
The design also had to allow for both public and private spaces. "A lot pf people that have been homeless don't have the luxury of privacy," Navaab Taylor says.
The home is divided into three distinct pavilions. Orange box gutters break up these three forms, and a green pergola unites them. Instead of downpipes, rain chains are used as a visual element.
Two parallel pitches expose the central living/dining room to outside air via sliding glass doors. The low openings give the impression of a tent that’s been propped up to reveal what’s going on inside.
The large social space at the center of the home opens out to views of the surrounding trees and the pool.
Annie Ritz and Daniel Rabin, the couple and co-founders behind And And And Studio, revamped a neglected home in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles by adding a tall re-framed roof and 1,000-square-foot extension, as well as emphasizing outdoor areas like the wood deck adjacent to the pool. Interior highlight: the kitchen, with its olive green cabinetry and wood-clad circular island.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
After: "This garden buffer area serves as a way to get light inside and also act as an acoustic and privacy barrier from the street," says the firm.
The home's courtyard is ideal for indoor/outdoor living. By opening the sliding glass doors, the kitchen space is connected to a courtyard dining space, which is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining.
Visitors experience the beauty of the courtyard upon entry as they step atop large pavers leading up to the wood deck.
The original 1,000-square-foot house (where the open living, dining, and kitchen area is mostly located) abuts the new, 1,000-square-foot addition in an "T" configuration to make the best use of the site.
The perennial front porch, re-imagined as a seamless extension of the home's interior.
The elongated walkway and porch creates outdoor circulation during the summer months
Pine decking on the porch adds warmth to the home's exterior, which is sided with metal.
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