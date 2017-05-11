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All Photos/office/floors : medium hardwood/furniture : shelves

Office Medium Hardwood Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

Sharon and Mike Matas work at large wood table in the studio while their daughter plays.
Flansburgh's office and study still contain his original built-in desks and shelving.
The stepped wooden platforms provide built-in seats for the library. Down the stairs to the left is a guest room.
The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
Each family member worked remotely from the apartment. Alexandrine set up a study in a portion of the living area. Other work and study spots include the terraces, the dining and kitchen tables, and the desk in the second bedroom. They didn't settle into assigned spots, but rather moved around according to their mood.
In Scott's office, a new steel window bookcase and the adjacent window are painted in the same International orange as the dining room windows and doors. "It's one of those colors that's followed me from California to Texas,
Priscilla and McBride initially discussed the office core being an actual desk that could be closed, but opted for this setup so she could sit with her back to the books and look out the window. The double arm chandelier from The Urban Electric Co. lends a sturdy, industrial feel that echoes the metal base of the desk. "Light fixtures are an important details that make a house feel solid,
Alexandrine had the Costes chair by Philippe Starck sent from Ukraine. "I found it a few years ago in an Italian secondhand bookshop among the vintage art albums and couldn't leave without it,
The upper-level office of Elysian Cottage by Bunch Design, where the materiality of the Douglas fir ceiling has the most impact, takes on the feeling of a true cabin in the woods.
Telecommuting can take both a physical and mental toll—especially when you’re suddenly working in tight quarters with partners, roommates, children, or other family members. Tip: Invest in high-quality, noise-cancelling headphones, and keep shared live/work spaces clutter-free.
Large windows in the office help create the couple’s desired effect of permeability throughout the home.
An office nook is tucked behind sliding doors in the bedroom closet.
Chris, at left, and Techentin stand in the library, which they outfitted with a solid brass counter. The multi pendant is by Louis Weisdorf and the refrigerator is by U-Line.
In the library, tucked beneath the renovated staircase, is a reading nook featuring cushion fabric by Sarah Morris for Maharam. The pendant is by Louis Weisdorf for Gubi, and the sconce is by Bernard Schottlander for DCW éditions.
Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway
The overhang's trellis detail mitigates glare while letting filtered views and light through. The clean design draws the eye forward to the trees across the house.
Despite events being cancelled, Jule’s workflow remains about the same, especially as she’s used to working from home. Here, she sits at her World Market desk over a playful NuLoom rug.
Hidden storage and flexible living are prioritized in this modern apartment of just 500 square feet in Taipei. Clever space-saving strategies and smart style choices by Taiwanese firm KC Design Studio created a chic, multifunctional home. The pegboard wall makes it easy for client Mr. Xiao to reorganize whenever needed. Anchoring the office is a chic Paulistano lounge chair by Objekto in the corner.
The renovated Copper House by Charles Rose Architects charmingly pays homage to midcentury sensibilities.
The upper floor layout was rejiggered so that the kids' bedroom could be relocated, and now a cantilevered addition at the back of the house hosts a library space with full-height glass capturing a view to the backyard. The built-in shelving has a rich blue laminate, and the tiled wall to the left denotes the light well into the kitchen.
A study nook with a concrete desktop adjoins the kitchen bench, making clever use of otherwise dead space.
Two people can work back-to-back in this unique space that incorporates home office ideas for two. Two long, thin desks provide ample dual work surfaces, each with its own built-in storage shelves. The floors are Douglas Fir with OSMO finish. The angled walls and ceiling are Douglas Fir Marine Grade Plywood with a whitewash finish.
The mental effects from physically dividing your living and work spaces can help you focus when needed, and most importantly, step away to relax when finished.
The office includes a Chapman and Bailey desk.
A vivid Moroccan rug leads to Finlayson's home office and studio.
A sunny room at the back of the residence serves as Finlayson's home office.
One or more of the four bedrooms could easily be converted into a home office or media center.
Located to the left of the entrance is the library, which includes a fireplace, built-ins, and two doors that open up to the dining room.
THIRD FLOOR - GUEST ROOM & FAMILY ROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
The home office features a laminate desk and cabinets in a bright, cheery yellow. They were designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and made by Tomlinson Woodworks.
The ground-floor office is wrapped in walls of blue.
The office, located adjacent the master bedroom, is smartly outfitted with a vintage Aluminum Group Management chair by Herman Miller, a custom walnut plywood desk by Kerf Design, and Hitch bookcases from Blu Dot.
The black studio wall in House A326 stands out against the rest of the home's palette of white and concrete. Almost all of the furnishings were custom-designed by Studio DiDea and realized by local artisans.
“Internally, despite 40 years of neglect, enough of the original fabric and character remained to provide a glimpse of the building's illustrious past,” Gledstone says.
The reception area of the building features a timber-framed desk and LED strip lighting.
Additional square footage provided by an on-site shipping container in Austin, Texas, holds an home office design layout. This beautifully designed shipping container home office features track lighting, wall sconces, a full-height cabinet to hang clothes, and a mini split air conditioner. The floors are a mix of engineered wood and hand-painted tile from Clay Imports. From inside the container, you can see through to the front of the house.
The library.
With a meticulous restoration and fascinating past, this recently documented American System-Built Home in Wisconsin is a true architectural gem.
An open mezzanine loft and office space.
This office space also boasts reclaimed barn wood and features a built-in desk and storage tucked away under the built-in bench.
A bookshelf from Ferm Living.
The office desk was made onsite by Shields Custom Carpentry.
The custom-made skylight "marries traditional boatbuilding materials with details borrowed from a car sunroof." The worktops are Formica 2297 Terril.
This view from the open-plan living space shows the loft bed and sunken office on the right, as well as the storage room illuminated by a window on the left. The storage room is opposite the entrance.
The black staircase and storage wall act as a threshold between the bedroom/office and the living spaces. Concrete-like faux finishes were used for the walls and floors of the living spaces.
A built-in bookcase, for stacks of memories.
The wooden Windsor chairs placed by the recessed shuttered windows in the study create a cozy reading corner.
Custom made tv bench of birch plywood.
Work space
One of the four bedrooms is being used as an office space.
The new layout maximizes the utility of the home's 4,100 square feet.
The Multifunctional Study Room
The long table accomodates enough room for the client’s business meetings and research materials for writing projects or for guests to use as a breakfast table.
A study area on the second level looks down to the first level.
Adjustable pegboards help lawyer Dan Franklin manage his compact apartment in downtown Manhattan. The Executive Chair is by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
Study Desks with mountain view.
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