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All Photos/office/floors : medium hardwood

Office Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The home's exposed ceiling makes room for two small his-and-hers mezzanine studios. What you won't find, per Scott's insistence, is any diagonal knee-bracing between any of the posts and beams: a more elegant structural solution inspired by Japanese timber-framed houses.
“Exposing the raw and unfinished forms of granite beings nature directly the [home], offering a tactile connection often absent in urban environments,” says Suphasidh on the stone elements.
Sharon and Mike Matas work at large wood table in the studio while their daughter plays.
The glass walls frame large expanses of greenery.
Flansburgh's office and study still contain his original built-in desks and shelving.
A reading corner takes full advantage of floor-to-ceiling window light.
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
The stepped wooden platforms provide built-in seats for the library. Down the stairs to the left is a guest room.
The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
In the office, the table— a prototype they hope to put into production—was inspired by a Sol LeWitt work.
According to agent Cee Scott Brown, the couple developed a "Survival Style
Each family member worked remotely from the apartment. Alexandrine set up a study in a portion of the living area. Other work and study spots include the terraces, the dining and kitchen tables, and the desk in the second bedroom. They didn't settle into assigned spots, but rather moved around according to their mood.
In Scott's office, a new steel window bookcase and the adjacent window are painted in the same International orange as the dining room windows and doors. "It's one of those colors that's followed me from California to Texas,
Priscilla and McBride initially discussed the office core being an actual desk that could be closed, but opted for this setup so she could sit with her back to the books and look out the window. The double arm chandelier from The Urban Electric Co. lends a sturdy, industrial feel that echoes the metal base of the desk. "Light fixtures are an important details that make a house feel solid,
Alexandrine had the Costes chair by Philippe Starck sent from Ukraine. "I found it a few years ago in an Italian secondhand bookshop among the vintage art albums and couldn't leave without it,
Sliding doors inspired by Japanese shoji screens can close off the office, which doubles as a guest room, for privacy.
The D-Fin House gets its name from a loft space that projects from the main level like the skeg of a vintage surfboard. Owner Mitch Marks uses the area as an office. Steely designed the pine bookcase, and the Eames Group chair is from Herman Miller. A Haiku ceiling fan from Big Ass Fans ushers in fresh air and cool seaside breezes.
A feather pendant adds delicate texture to the glass box office.
The upper-level office of Elysian Cottage by Bunch Design, where the materiality of the Douglas fir ceiling has the most impact, takes on the feeling of a true cabin in the woods.
Telecommuting can take both a physical and mental toll—especially when you’re suddenly working in tight quarters with partners, roommates, children, or other family members. Tip: Invest in high-quality, noise-cancelling headphones, and keep shared live/work spaces clutter-free.
Our kids are our future—teach them to be conscientious and kind to Mother Earth with these sweet, informative children’s books.
Here's what you need to know before undergoing a building project with a contractor but no architect.
The parlor floor now serves as an office for Uli Wagner Design Lab. The renovation restored the original fireplace and ornate millwork, and created a new link to the lower-floor garden.
The design team repaired and refinished the original white oak parquet on the parlor floor. The archway with ornate moldings is also an original feature.
The parlor floor has office space in both the front and rear rooms, separated by a parlor with storage space. The bathroom for the office space is located on the floor above.
A key pandemic-inspired addition, a gracious home office, was incorporated into the second bedroom, allowing this wing of the home to be activated as a workspace when not being utilized as a guest suite.
Large windows in the office help create the couple’s desired effect of permeability throughout the home.
A painting by Mayumi Oda commands the wall over Ginger’s desk.
To maximize bunk space, the captain’s bench converts into an extra bed.
An office nook is tucked behind sliding doors in the bedroom closet.
In her work area, a sliding panel opens to offer Justine a view of the living area below. “When you’re in the house, you’re aware of the whole house, which I really like,” she says.
Chris, at left, and Techentin stand in the library, which they outfitted with a solid brass counter. The multi pendant is by Louis Weisdorf and the refrigerator is by U-Line.
In the library, tucked beneath the renovated staircase, is a reading nook featuring cushion fabric by Sarah Morris for Maharam. The pendant is by Louis Weisdorf for Gubi, and the sconce is by Bernard Schottlander for DCW éditions.
The north-facing rear yard is located on the lower ground floor, and its uniquely challenging shape lead to this project being referred to as the Triangle.
Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway
A vintage typewriter, gifted to Bill from his daughter and son-in-law, is right at home in the office next to an iron figurine found in San Miguel de Allende. Brenda hangs her old watches, earrings, and charms around its waist, like a skirt.
The library, also located in the quiet zone, features a custom table by Madeleine Blanchfield Architects, Henry Time SB 1901 chairs, and an Atollo lamp by Vico Magistretti for Oluce.
In Guang’s office, Chen designed a lacquered desk to join the Philippe Starck chair, Louis Poulsen desk lamp, and Chinese folk "drum stools."
The home office is a showcase for an electric blue Warren Platener lounge chair from Hive Modern, paired with a vintage Vladimir Kagan Serpentine Cloud sofa. The painting is by Michelle Betancourt.
"There's actually a concealed skylight up in the deck above, which dumps all the daylight down into these two bedrooms," Davis says. The owners are using them as workspaces, but they can transition into traditional bedrooms in the future.
After the renovation, the children's rooms were moved to the upper level of the home and what had been the nursery was transformed into a lovely home office.
A desk sits in the revitalized window niche.
An inspiring place to work or read, the cozy home office features teak flooring, desk, and wall paneling. The warmth and simplicity of the interior allows nature—even the tiniest of life forms—to come into full focus.
The overhang's trellis detail mitigates glare while letting filtered views and light through. The clean design draws the eye forward to the trees across the house.
Despite events being cancelled, Jule’s workflow remains about the same, especially as she’s used to working from home. Here, she sits at her World Market desk over a playful NuLoom rug.
The office space sits at the top of the stairs which then opens to the master bedroom and a "secret room" beyond. With plumbing already in place, this area can easily convert to a kitchenette when the time comes.
"Stephanie used every inch of crawl space for built-ins so there is a ton of storage," shares Hixton. Dyer also added a washer and dryer discretely set behind doors for added convenience for the couple and any future caretaker.
A built-in desk makes good use of the small footprint in the study.
“We all use the open study far more than we envisioned, and it functions well as a second lounge space for visiting kids,” say the owners.
Whitney, who’s constantly updating her tiny cottage, has transformed the entry into an office area.
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