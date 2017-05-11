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All Photos/office/floors : medium hardwood/furniture : chair

Office Medium Hardwood Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

“Exposing the raw and unfinished forms of granite beings nature directly the [home], offering a tactile connection often absent in urban environments,” says Suphasidh on the stone elements.
Sharon and Mike Matas work at large wood table in the studio while their daughter plays.
The glass walls frame large expanses of greenery.
Flansburgh's office and study still contain his original built-in desks and shelving.
A reading corner takes full advantage of floor-to-ceiling window light.
The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
In the office, the table— a prototype they hope to put into production—was inspired by a Sol LeWitt work.
According to agent Cee Scott Brown, the couple developed a "Survival Style
Each family member worked remotely from the apartment. Alexandrine set up a study in a portion of the living area. Other work and study spots include the terraces, the dining and kitchen tables, and the desk in the second bedroom. They didn't settle into assigned spots, but rather moved around according to their mood.
In Scott's office, a new steel window bookcase and the adjacent window are painted in the same International orange as the dining room windows and doors. "It's one of those colors that's followed me from California to Texas,
Priscilla and McBride initially discussed the office core being an actual desk that could be closed, but opted for this setup so she could sit with her back to the books and look out the window. The double arm chandelier from The Urban Electric Co. lends a sturdy, industrial feel that echoes the metal base of the desk. "Light fixtures are an important details that make a house feel solid,
Alexandrine had the Costes chair by Philippe Starck sent from Ukraine. "I found it a few years ago in an Italian secondhand bookshop among the vintage art albums and couldn't leave without it,
Sliding doors inspired by Japanese shoji screens can close off the office, which doubles as a guest room, for privacy.
A feather pendant adds delicate texture to the glass box office.
The upper-level office of Elysian Cottage by Bunch Design, where the materiality of the Douglas fir ceiling has the most impact, takes on the feeling of a true cabin in the woods.
Telecommuting can take both a physical and mental toll—especially when you’re suddenly working in tight quarters with partners, roommates, children, or other family members. Tip: Invest in high-quality, noise-cancelling headphones, and keep shared live/work spaces clutter-free.
Here's what you need to know before undergoing a building project with a contractor but no architect.
The parlor floor now serves as an office for Uli Wagner Design Lab. The renovation restored the original fireplace and ornate millwork, and created a new link to the lower-floor garden.
The parlor floor has office space in both the front and rear rooms, separated by a parlor with storage space. The bathroom for the office space is located on the floor above.
A key pandemic-inspired addition, a gracious home office, was incorporated into the second bedroom, allowing this wing of the home to be activated as a workspace when not being utilized as a guest suite.
Large windows in the office help create the couple’s desired effect of permeability throughout the home.
A painting by Mayumi Oda commands the wall over Ginger’s desk.
To maximize bunk space, the captain’s bench converts into an extra bed.
An office nook is tucked behind sliding doors in the bedroom closet.
In her work area, a sliding panel opens to offer Justine a view of the living area below. “When you’re in the house, you’re aware of the whole house, which I really like,” she says.
The north-facing rear yard is located on the lower ground floor, and its uniquely challenging shape lead to this project being referred to as the Triangle.
Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway
A vintage typewriter, gifted to Bill from his daughter and son-in-law, is right at home in the office next to an iron figurine found in San Miguel de Allende. Brenda hangs her old watches, earrings, and charms around its waist, like a skirt.
The library, also located in the quiet zone, features a custom table by Madeleine Blanchfield Architects, Henry Time SB 1901 chairs, and an Atollo lamp by Vico Magistretti for Oluce.
In Guang’s office, Chen designed a lacquered desk to join the Philippe Starck chair, Louis Poulsen desk lamp, and Chinese folk "drum stools."
The home office is a showcase for an electric blue Warren Platener lounge chair from Hive Modern, paired with a vintage Vladimir Kagan Serpentine Cloud sofa. The painting is by Michelle Betancourt.
"There's actually a concealed skylight up in the deck above, which dumps all the daylight down into these two bedrooms," Davis says. The owners are using them as workspaces, but they can transition into traditional bedrooms in the future.
After the renovation, the children's rooms were moved to the upper level of the home and what had been the nursery was transformed into a lovely home office.
A desk sits in the revitalized window niche.
An inspiring place to work or read, the cozy home office features teak flooring, desk, and wall paneling. The warmth and simplicity of the interior allows nature—even the tiniest of life forms—to come into full focus.
The overhang's trellis detail mitigates glare while letting filtered views and light through. The clean design draws the eye forward to the trees across the house.
Despite events being cancelled, Jule’s workflow remains about the same, especially as she’s used to working from home. Here, she sits at her World Market desk over a playful NuLoom rug.
The office space sits at the top of the stairs which then opens to the master bedroom and a "secret room" beyond. With plumbing already in place, this area can easily convert to a kitchenette when the time comes.
"Stephanie used every inch of crawl space for built-ins so there is a ton of storage," shares Hixton. Dyer also added a washer and dryer discretely set behind doors for added convenience for the couple and any future caretaker.
A built-in desk makes good use of the small footprint in the study.
“We all use the open study far more than we envisioned, and it functions well as a second lounge space for visiting kids,” say the owners.
Whitney, who’s constantly updating her tiny cottage, has transformed the entry into an office area.
Ms. Yeh’s desk features integrated stairs for the cats to climb.
While initially only Danielle occupied the office for her design and art direction work, Bryan now shares the space with her. Here's a peek of her desk.
The clients' request for a more flexible space that could accommodate guests and a home office was met by removing the wall and building closets in each corner. The original space featured a sloped ceiling, which was preserved, while two custom day beds make room for a centered desk and chair.
Hidden storage and flexible living are prioritized in this modern apartment of just 500 square feet in Taipei. Clever space-saving strategies and smart style choices by Taiwanese firm KC Design Studio created a chic, multifunctional home. The pegboard wall makes it easy for client Mr. Xiao to reorganize whenever needed. Anchoring the office is a chic Paulistano lounge chair by Objekto in the corner.
All three floors are connected by a singular sculptural stair that unifies the experiences within the home.
The study area on the second floor leads to a bridge that extends into hillside in the rear garden.
The stair is quite porous, directly connecting the dining room, the study, and the master suite when desired. One of the study nooks on the second floor—adjacent to the kitchen and dining area—looks through the stair toward the front garden.
The first-story study is a dynamic double-height space with a full view of the grown trees in the courtyard. The Twig armchair designed by Nendo for Alias has an equally vertical design language.
The renovated Copper House by Charles Rose Architects charmingly pays homage to midcentury sensibilities.
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