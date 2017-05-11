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All Photos/office/floors : concrete

Office Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Ciera meticulously measured their skis and equipment so that everything would fit perfectly. The concrete flooring was the project's most expensive line item, at $19,519. The Mount Rainier print is by Caroline Clark, and the Eames rolling chair was purchased secondhand from Split-Level Modern.
Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
A desk was built around the Custard Apple tree, and a strip of open roof allows the canopy to grow through it. The door opens to the front yard.
Concrete floors were polished a few extra times to reveal the pebbles and stones for a terrazzo-esque effect.
Tucked away under the loft in this otherwise open space, the fireplace anchors a cozy nook.
Owen and Clara prepare proofs at their screenprinting station. Clara assumes the role of the chromist, separating images into individual colors and preserving the artist’s intent in the process. As printmaker, Owen physically passes the ink through the screen, one color at a time, taking great care that they are correctly registered to the overall composition.
Studio Entry Court
This area between the living area and private bedroom acts as a study and storage station.
Each arch is strategically located to provide flow. “The wall is traditionally seen as a dividing element of the space, but with the arch walls, spaces flow onto each other, allowing the rooms to contract and expand without full separation,” explains the firm.
“The things we splurged on still look raw, which is what we wanted,” adds Nick.
Another place where the couple minimized expenses was on the flooring. "The floor was a cost saver,
Monica’s side is more static so she can organize her drawings and work supplies.
A small study / work space is situated right off the bedrooms.
The guest room has a murphy bed and built-in desk. “We maximized space using everything I’ve learned from living in Hong Kong for over 20 years,” the owner says.
Replacing the sliding barn door, a new storage wall holding yoga mats, blocks, and other accessories partitions the massage room and small office behind.
The extended foundation made room for an indoor/outdoor practice space. Bifold doors lead to a new yoga deck.
The guest suite features a custom steel-and-Douglas fir window system facing the courtyard. The 180-square-foot space has its own bathroom and entrance, allowing it to function as a guest suite, mother-in-law space, or detached office.
"Our office is at the edge of our bedroom," says the architect. "It feels like it is part of our room, but with enough privacy and distance."
The firm nestled a study into the corridor with a door to the exterior.
Here are eight ways to turn your space into a warm, welcoming oasis that helps you get your work done while reflecting your personal style.
At the entrance, a meeting space can be converted into a gallery showcasing the studio’s lighting collection. Playful hexagonal windows separate the meeting area from the workspace, and a chunky pink structural arch leads to a display and storage niche.
Ali’s artworks line the studio desk and a painting by his son decorates the wall.
Views of neighboring trees fill the office, where the color green also manifests in a vintage Hans Wegner armchair and ottoman.
The living area and the office are arranged on split levels, adding an open, convivial quality to the home. A small staircase is incorporated into the desk and accesses the living area.
A window in the office purposefully frames a large cactus, inviting the Sonoran desert landscape into the home.
A homework area in the living wing offers a dedicated space for the two children to do schoolwork. The junction between the steel, concrete, and timber is representative of the interior palette.
The home features a large pottery studio for the client, who is a ceramic artist. The history of ceramics informed much of the design.
The library is also equipped with a full bathroom, tucked behind the partition wall to enable the husband to use the space late into the evening without disturbing his wife’s sleep.
The library features a chaise lounge that allows the husband to see patients at home. There is also a private veranda, which is part of the roof slab over the guest bedroom.
The husband is a psychoanalyst who attends to patients in São Paulo as well as in the home—hence the generous proportions of the library and office.
The Bracy Cottage — Office Alcove
The garage interior was completely redone with a new concrete floor, glass doors, and practical storage.
To the side of the front entrance is a combined office and music room.
The view from the workspace toward the main house. The family also uses the space to test pho recipes for the restaurant.
Clever joinery units throughout the home are strategically located to avoid unnecessary clutter. The long study on the ground floor—which runs in front of the children’s bedrooms—has plenty of desk space for all four children to do homework and study.
The study on the first floor is in the more private principal bedroom wing of the home. Like the rest of the rooms, it features bespoke American oak timber joinery.
At the corner with the desk, the building is angled in two planes. The desktop is made from slightly burned Douglas fir.
“My grandfather, George Fasullo, was an architect who died before I was born,” says architect Ryan Bollom. “My mom used both of our drawings as wallpaper in the secondary living space.” During the lockdown, Bollom formed an extended bubble with his parents, and he and his wife, also an architect, used the space as an office.
When folded up, the built-in desk spans the width of the office.
The front door of the home opens to an office, where a built in desk folds down to save space when not in use. The room features concrete floors and plywood walls.
A timber screen divides the library/study within the living space. It can be opened up to make a direct connection, or left closed for a layer of privacy. This was a key element of the scheme, as it creates a direct line of view through the living spaces from the sunken courtyard to the water.
The renovation enhanced structural and seismic reinforcement and improved climate control by upgrading the windows, doors, and insulation systems.
The pink desk nook references the cherry blossoms that bloom in Japan every spring.
The pastel color palette is—consciously or unconsciously—influenced by Japan’s kawaii culture. White walls and concrete floors make the colors pop.
The space is defined by a series of colorful, arched walls. These load-bearing structures keep the space open and airy while providing necessary structural reinforcement.
The lower level of the home has been transformed into the firm’s studio space. Here floor-to-ceiling bookshelves line one wall. The Big Bell pendant is from 24d-Studio’s lighting collection.
The office features bespoke timber shelves, desks, and cabinets crafted from white oak. “My wife and I designed each piece of millwork, and we reviewed each interior elevation for function,” says Joseph. “Our senior project architect prepared the fabrication shop drawings, and we hired the fabricator directly, which allowed us to bypass the costly middle man and gave us complete quality control. We then hired a local carpenter to install and then finish the millwork on-site.”
"I have an old Vandercook Printing Press from the 1960s that is still going strong, along with a type case of vintage wood and metal type," says Erin. "I hand-mix all of my ink colors and feed each individual sheet of paper through the press by hand. It can be a laborious process, but one that I love every second of."
The office, master bedroom, and en suite bathroom are built out with tulip tree wood.
Heliotrope Architects created a lofty space that allows the residents to connect fully with the outdoors while at work.
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
The home office of 19th St. Residence by Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects peeks into the lush side yard.
This room is located in a brick addition that the architects estimate was built in the 1950s. "Because this space was an addition and of a different material and construction than the original home, we felt exposing and celebrating this difference would be best," says Hazelbaker. They did so by removing a built-in closet, exposing the brick wall, and installing the Vitsoe system that doesn’t obscure the difference between old and new.
Working with Prismática Architects, Losada-Amor designed the main space to serve multiple functions. In the kitchen, a table drops down for dining or work, and a rolling island can be moved as needed.
The second-story studio overlooks oak, maple, and birch trees to the east. The Ypperlig table lamps are by Hay for IKEA, and the desk and floors are made of Viroc, a composite material formed from cement and wood fiber.
A small office is located back on the ground level next to the kitchen. A sliding glass door leads back out to the main entrance and courtyard.
An office space is located in a second pavilion. Similar to the other areas, a sliding door opens the room to a private patio, while the sloping roofline rises up to meet clerestory windows that drench the space in natural light.
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