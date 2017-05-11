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All Photos/office/floors : concrete/furniture : lamps

Office Concrete Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
The guest suite features a custom steel-and-Douglas fir window system facing the courtyard. The 180-square-foot space has its own bathroom and entrance, allowing it to function as a guest suite, mother-in-law space, or detached office.
"Our office is at the edge of our bedroom," says the architect. "It feels like it is part of our room, but with enough privacy and distance."
The firm nestled a study into the corridor with a door to the exterior.
Views of neighboring trees fill the office, where the color green also manifests in a vintage Hans Wegner armchair and ottoman.
The office features bespoke timber shelves, desks, and cabinets crafted from white oak. “My wife and I designed each piece of millwork, and we reviewed each interior elevation for function,” says Joseph. “Our senior project architect prepared the fabrication shop drawings, and we hired the fabricator directly, which allowed us to bypass the costly middle man and gave us complete quality control. We then hired a local carpenter to install and then finish the millwork on-site.”
"I have an old Vandercook Printing Press from the 1960s that is still going strong, along with a type case of vintage wood and metal type," says Erin. "I hand-mix all of my ink colors and feed each individual sheet of paper through the press by hand. It can be a laborious process, but one that I love every second of."
The home office of 19th St. Residence by Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects peeks into the lush side yard.
Working with Prismática Architects, Losada-Amor designed the main space to serve multiple functions. In the kitchen, a table drops down for dining or work, and a rolling island can be moved as needed.
The second-story studio overlooks oak, maple, and birch trees to the east. The Ypperlig table lamps are by Hay for IKEA, and the desk and floors are made of Viroc, a composite material formed from cement and wood fiber.
A small office is located back on the ground level next to the kitchen. A sliding glass door leads back out to the main entrance and courtyard.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
A look at the studio, which is also home to Richard and Daniela's joint architectural venture, the Inverse Project.
NeueHouse Bradbury will provide private high-end cultural events for its members.
There's event seating for up to 1,000 people in the midst of the library, as well as partitions to separate the space.
The renovation of this one-time locomotive shed into a multipurpose library still kept its industrial aesthetic.
The office/studio space from the other angle.
The kitchen space is open to the community after hours for special events.
Home Studio conected to Patio
A sunlit workspace.
“There are a lot of well-loved, well-used pieces that were destined for this house,” Andrea says of the couple’s furniture collection. They placed a solid alder Homestead table from Whittier Wood Furniture in the office, which also overlooks the pond.
The stair railing becomes a picture ledge.
A simple desk area merges with a built-in sofa, which includes storage beneath it. The wood components in the units are bamboo, chosen for its durability and warmth.
The V-shaped floor plan allows both wings to be connected. One wings features the garage and the owner’s ceramics studio, while the other contains the common areas.
Pirman, an illustrator, works on a vintage Florence Knoll table in his studio at the front of the house.
The office is a showcase that includes an Eames Storage Unit for Herman Miller, a wall-mounted Eames leg splint, and chairs by Eero Saarinen and Harry Bertoia for Knoll.
The now Family Room is filled with mid-century furnishings and accessories. Bauhaus chairs, a Danish design credenza from the owner's vintage collection, a wood fire stove, a record player, and shelves of books create a comfortable family hang out space.
Studio + Workshop Space
The office and library share an open bio-ethanol fuel fireplace by Ecosmart Fire. The hearth is Walker Zanger Vintage Brown and stainless steel, the floors are polished concrete and the wood work is stained ash.
In 2015 the Fabricius & Kastholm desk bo-555 was manufactured for the Santa Monica Residence. Before that, it hadn't been manufactured for more than two decades.